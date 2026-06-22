Delegation was headed by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, mediators say talks held in 'positive and constructive atmosphere'

Iranian delegation off to Tehran after 18 hours of talks with US: State media Delegation was headed by Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, mediators say talks held in 'positive and constructive atmosphere'

Iran's delegation left Switzerland for Tehran on Monday after nearly 18 hours of intensive negotiations and consultations, the state-run IRIB news reported.

The delegation, headed by Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, departed after the conclusion of the Lake Lucerne Summit in Burgenstock.​​​​​​​

Earlier, mediators Qatar and Pakistan said the talks were held in a “positive and constructive atmosphere” and yielded “encouraging progress.”

The mediators said the sides agreed on several mechanisms aimed at advancing negotiations toward a final agreement, including the establishment of a High-Level Committee, the formation of technical working groups, and a 60-day roadmap toward a final deal.

Technical talks are expected to continue later this week on outstanding issues.