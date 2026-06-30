Tehran accuses IAEA chief of failing to fulfill his responsibilities regarding access to damaged nuclear sites

Iran urges nuclear watchdog chief to stop ‘political statements,’ focus on his duties Tehran accuses IAEA chief of failing to fulfill his responsibilities regarding access to damaged nuclear sites

Iran on Tuesday warned the UN nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, to stop issuing “political statements” and instead focus on his responsibilities.

Speaking at a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will continue “in the same manner as it has over the past few months,” according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

He said Iran, as a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and under its comprehensive safeguards agreement, will maintain cooperation with the agency regarding the country’s undamaged nuclear facilities.

The spokesman accused the IAEA of failing to fulfill its responsibilities regarding access to damaged nuclear sites, saying the agency had not properly carried out its duties.

He also criticized Grossi, saying the IAEA chief had failed to adequately condemn the Israeli military attacks against Iran in June.

“Our recommendation to the director general is that, instead of repeating political statements that appear to be part of electoral campaigning, he should act more responsibly regarding the duties entrusted to him and which have not been fulfilled,” Baqaei said.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17, aimed at ending their war and reaching a lasting peace agreement.