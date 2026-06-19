Iran to file FIFA complaint over World Cup travel restrictions Coach Amir Ghalenoei earlier described Iran as ‘most oppressed’ team at tournament

Iran's football federation said Friday it will file an official complaint with FIFA over travel restrictions imposed on the national team during the 2026 World Cup, arguing the measures place the squad at a disadvantage compared with other participants.

The complaint comes after Iran was informed it would be allowed to arrive in Los Angeles only 24 hours before its Group G match against Belgium on Sunday, despite requesting to travel two days earlier as part of its preparations.

Under the terms of their visas, Iranian players and staff are permitted to enter the US only one day before a match and must leave on the same day as the game. The US is co-hosting the tournament with Canada and Mexico.

In a statement, the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) said the restrictions were inconsistent with the principle of equal treatment for all teams.

"The football federation of Iran believes that such restrictions are inconsistent with the principle of providing equal conditions for all participating teams and may negatively affect teams' preparation processes," the statement said.

The federation added that it would formally express its dissatisfaction and submit a complaint to FIFA.

The latest dispute follows weeks of logistical and visa-related difficulties surrounding Iran's participation in the tournament. The team was forced to move its World Cup base from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, after visa issues affected several federation officials and support staff.

Iranian officials have also complained about restrictions affecting delegation members, media access and fans attending matches in the US.

The issue intensified after Iran's opening Group G match against New Zealand in Los Angeles, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

After the game, head coach Amir Ghalenoei described Iran as the "most oppressed" team at the tournament, while captain Mehdi Taremi said the logistical challenges faced by the squad had turned recent weeks into a "disaster."

The frustration stems in part from Iran being required to leave the US immediately after the New Zealand match and return to its team base in Tijuana, rather than remain overnight for recovery and training before traveling back the following day.

Despite the dispute, the federation said the national team would continue its preparations and remain focused on Sunday's match against Belgium.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino visited Iran's dressing room after the New Zealand match and praised the players for persevering despite the difficulties surrounding the team.

"I know what you go through. I understand, but you are stronger than everything. You send a strong message to the entire world," Infantino told the players.