Iran had ‘broken the maritime blockade’ during ceasefire, exported between 70-80M barrels of oil, says Supreme National Security Council secretary

Iran threatens US economic interests if maritime blockade continues Iran had ‘broken the maritime blockade’ during ceasefire, exported between 70-80M barrels of oil, says Supreme National Security Council secretary

Iran will target US economic interests if the maritime blockade against the country continues, a senior Iranian official warned Thursday.

“If the blockade continues, we will target US economic interests fully and with intensity and force,” Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Rezaei said Iran had “broken the maritime blockade” during the ceasefire and exported between 70 million and 80 million barrels of oil.

He added that Iranian oil sales had returned to their pre-sanctions level.

“In addition to clearing floating stocks, we have established new export routes that are gradually expanding,” Rezaei said.

Addressing developments in Lebanon, Rezaei said Beirut and its southern suburbs were a “red line” for Tehran.

“No one has the right to move toward Beirut or its southern suburbs,” he said. “We are closely monitoring the situation with complete seriousness.”

Rezaei added that Israel “will be forced to withdraw from the occupied areas in Lebanon.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump claimed in remarks at the White House: “The strait is open. The Strait of Hormuz is open. We have control, and we have the blockade.”

In mid-June, Iran and the US -- with Pakistani and Qatari mediation -- signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in Islamabad.

The memorandum included provisions for ending hostilities, reopening the strait, lifting a US naval blockade and beginning a 60-day negotiation process.

Tehran has accused the US of failing to implement key provisions of the memorandum, insisting that the strait will not fully reopen until Washington fulfills its commitments.