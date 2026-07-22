‘If the US targeted any Iranian bridge or power plant, Tehran would respond by striking regional infrastructure, including energy facilities in which Washington has interests,’ military source says

Iran threatens attacks on regional energy infrastructure after Trump’s threat over Hormuz ‘If the US targeted any Iranian bridge or power plant, Tehran would respond by striking regional infrastructure, including energy facilities in which Washington has interests,’ military source says

An Iranian military source warned Wednesday that Tehran would strike regional infrastructure, including energy facilities, if Washington targeted bridges and power plants in Iran, following US President Donald Trump’s threat to attack infrastructure over commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump threatened early Wednesday that the US would bomb an Iranian bridge or power plant every time Tehran attacked a commercial vessel in the strategic waterway.

Speaking to the semi-official Tasnim News Agency, the source said Iran has a “steel determination” to exercise its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and “would never allow the waterway to become a source of threats” against the country again.

The source added that shipping through the strait would remain safe provided vessels coordinated with Iran and complied with arrangements established by Tehran.

Otherwise, the source said, Iran would continue exercising what it described as its firm resolve to control the strategic waterway as part of ensuring its long-term security.

“If the US targeted any Iranian bridge or power plant, Tehran would respond by striking regional infrastructure, including energy facilities in which Washington has interests,” he warned.

The source also said the US should have become fully aware over the past 10 days that Iran is capable of striking any target it chooses, adding that any “gamble” by Trump “would once again end in failure.”

The warning comes as US and Iranian forces continued exchanging strikes despite a Pakistan-brokered framework agreement signed in June to end the war that began in February and pave the way for a lasting peace agreement.