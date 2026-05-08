Iranian military spokesman says US targeted Iranian oil tanker moving from Iranian coastal waters near Jask toward Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel near UAE’s Fujairah port

Iran says US violated ceasefire by targeting Iranian vessels in Hormuz, civilian areas in southern Iran Iranian military spokesman says US targeted Iranian oil tanker moving from Iranian coastal waters near Jask toward Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel near UAE’s Fujairah port

Iran accused the United States early Friday of violating the ceasefire by targeting Iranian vessels near the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas in southern Iran.

A spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya military headquarters, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, said the US targeted an Iranian oil tanker moving from Iranian coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another Iranian vessel near the UAE’s Fujairah port.

The spokesman also accused the US of carrying out airstrikes on civilian areas in Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island in southern Iran with the cooperation of “some regional countries.”

He said Iranian armed forces responded immediately by attacking US military vessels east of the Strait of Hormuz and south of Chabahar port, claiming the strikes caused “significant damage.”

The statement was issued shortly after sustained air defense fire was heard in western Tehran following two loud blasts, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

IRNA reported that anti-aircraft fire continued for several minutes in areas near Tehran’s District 22 and Ahmadabad Mostofi in the western part of the capital.