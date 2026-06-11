Senior Iranian official says remarks meant to cover US retreat from confrontation

Iran says Trump’s claim that Iranian officials asked him to stop bombing is ‘false’ Senior Iranian official says remarks meant to cover US retreat from confrontation

Iran said early Thursday that US President Donald Trump’s claim that Iranian officials had asked him to stop bombing the country was “false.”

Iranian state TV quoted a senior Iranian official as saying that Trump’s remarks were intended as a cover to the US’s retreat from confrontation with Tehran.

Earlier, Trump told Fox News that he had spoken directly with Iranian officials, who asked him “to stop bombing,” adding that the attacks launched in recent hours could soon end, though he said he reserved the right to strike again.

The statements came amid escalating tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Iran’s subsequent attacks targeting US bases in the region.

