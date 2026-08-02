Foreign Ministry spokesman says understanding between Iran, Oman on new route ‘does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened or remain closed’

Iran says talks with Oman on Strait of Hormuz ‘nearing completion’ Foreign Ministry spokesman says understanding between Iran, Oman on new route ‘does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened or remain closed’

UK, Bulgaria, Ukraine stated they would ‘play no role in any potential US attacks against Iran,’ Tehran says

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday negotiations between Iran and Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are “nearing completion.”

Araghchi briefed the Cabinet on the latest status of negotiations between Tehran and Muscat, noting progress in the discussions, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

He said the negotiations are “nearing completion and in their final stages,” without providing further details.

Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks were bilateral and “do not concern any other party,” according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“The issue of Iran and Oman holding talks to reach a mechanism that safeguards our interests is not new and has been under discussion for a long time,” he said.

Baqaei said under Article 5 of the memorandum of understanding with the US to end the war, the future management of the Strait of Hormuz was to be carried out by Iran, in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional countries.

Baqaei said the northern route of the waterway was “completely safe” during the first 22 or 23 days of the memorandum’s implementation and that vessels used it during that period.

The US then launched a military attack against Iran before the expiry of the 30-day period intended to restore maritime traffic to pre-war conditions, he added.

Baqaei said the southern route had contributed to regional insecurity and harmed Iran’s national interests, saying Tehran would not accept it.

“The agreed route will be neither the current northern route nor the southern route, but a new route on which the two sides will reach an understanding,” he said.

He stressed that an understanding between Iran and Oman on a new route “does not mean that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened or remain closed.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran acts according to the country’s interests and considerations and will not change its decisions under the influence of threats or intimidation by others,” Baqaei added.

​​​​​​​There was no immediate comment from Oman on the Iranian statements.

Baqaei, meanwhile, warned regional countries against facilitating any potential US attack on Iran.

“All friends and neighbors should know that the consequences of any US attack on Iran’s infrastructure will affect everyone,” he said.

“Providing the aggressor with access to military bases or military and logistical facilities would place that country among the aggressors,” he added.

Baqaei said the UK, Bulgaria and Ukraine had contacted Tehran over the past 24 hours and stated that they would “play no role in any potential US attacks against Iran.”

Trump said Saturday that he canceled a planned military strike against Iran after Tehran and “other Middle Eastern countries” requested time to finalize the framework of a peace deal, saying Israel has joined the commitment.

​​​​​​​​​​In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump claimed that the sides agreed to the “perimeters” of a potential deal that would include the "immediate, complete, and total" reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.