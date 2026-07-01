Iran says part of initial $6B in frozen assets to fund purchase of ‘needed goods’ Iran, Qatar, Pakistan establish ‘urgent communication channel’ to monitor MoU implementation, says Iranian deputy foreign minister

Iran announced Wednesday that part of the initial $6 billion in frozen assets will be used to purchase "needed goods" following talks in Doha.

According to the official IRNA news agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs and chief negotiator, said discussions with Qatari officials included issues related to spending part of the funds.

“During meetings with Qatari officials, some issues related to spending part of the initial $6 billion were reviewed, and it was decided that, based on our country’s declared needs, the purchase of needed goods would be carried out and made available to Iran,” Gharibabadi said.

He made the remarks after concluding a round of talks in Doha, where an Iranian delegation held meetings with Qatari and Pakistani mediators to follow up on the implementation of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with the US.

The Iranian official said the three sides decided to establish an “urgent communication channel” to formally document and review implementation of the memorandum.

Gharibabadi also reiterated that “no direct meeting” had taken place between the Iranian and US delegations in Doha.