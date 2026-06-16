US Vice President JD Vance expected to lead US delegation for formal signing ceremony in Switzerland

Iran says parliament speaker Qalibaf to lead delegation in US deal signing US Vice President JD Vance expected to lead US delegation for formal signing ceremony in Switzerland

The Iranian delegation will be headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf during the signing of a memorandum of understanding to end the war with the US in Switzerland, according to Iranian media.

It is still unclear exactly where the signing will take place and what format it will take, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told reporters on Tuesday, according to semi-official Mehr news agency.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said on Monday that Vice President JD Vance is expected to attend the formal signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland on Friday.