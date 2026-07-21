IRGC says attacks targeted Patriot air defense system and radar and communications facilities as military campaign expands across Gulf

Iran says missile and drone strikes targeted US military facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain IRGC says attacks targeted Patriot air defense system and radar and communications facilities as military campaign expands across Gulf

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said early Tuesday that it targeted US military sites in Kuwait and Bahrain with missile and drone strikes, including a Patriot air defense system, radar installations and communications facilities, as Iran widened its military campaign across the Gulf.

The IRGC said a missile and drone attack targeted Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, striking an MQ-9 drone hangar and destroying or severely damaging several drones.

It said the attack also destroyed a long-range radar site, a communications center, satellite-receiving systems and a US missile defense radar.

In a separate statement, the IRGC said it destroyed a US radar facility and a Patriot air defense system in Bahrain.

The attacks were carried out as part of the second phase of the 24th wave of Operation Nasr 2, the IRGC said, adding its operations were continuing.

The US has escalated attacks against Iran in recent days, with Iran retaliating with strikes targeting facilities and bases it says are used by the US military in several regional countries.

The exchange of fire between the US and Iran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding they signed in June to end their war and reach a lasting peace agreement.

