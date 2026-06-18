Iran says memorandum of understanding with US formally finalized after presidents sign text Foreign Ministry spokesman says talks to focus exclusively on nuclear file and sanctions relief

Iran said early Thursday that a 14-point memorandum of understanding with the US aimed at ending the war had been formally finalized after the presidents of both countries signed the text of the agreement.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said the “Islamabad memorandum” had become fully official after being signed by both Tehran and Washington, according to remarks carried by Iran’s semi-official Mehr News Agency.​​​​​​​

Baghaei said the agreement would be signed digitally and confirmed that negotiations under the memorandum would focus exclusively on nuclear issues and sanctions relief.

He said the two sides would hold talks for up to 60 days, with the possibility of extending negotiations if necessary due to the complexity of the issues involved.

The spokesman also said US commitments regarding the lifting of its naval blockade had effectively begun following urgent talks after Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs and Iranian threats of retaliation.

He added that Iranian vessels had already entered and exited ports “without problems,” describing it as a sign that US commitments were beginning to take effect.

Baghaei said Iran’s commitments regarding the Strait of Hormuz would begin following the signing and implementation of the memorandum.