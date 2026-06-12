Foreign Ministry spokesman says official announcement will be made only after competent bodies approve proposed understanding with Washington

Iran says decision on reaching an agreement with US lies with relevant Iranian authorities Foreign Ministry spokesman says official announcement will be made only after competent bodies approve proposed understanding with Washington

Iran said Thursday that any decision on a proposed understanding with the US rests with the country's relevant authorities, dismissing reports about the timing and location of a possible signing ceremony amid media speculation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the focus should remain on the country's formal decision-making process.

“These matters should be viewed within the framework of media speculation,” Baqaei said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

“The important point is that once a final decision is reached, the information will be provided,” he added.

“The decision-making process in our country is completely clear. The relevant authorities must reach a final decision regarding the text of the understanding and any potential agreement in detail,” he said.

“Once a final decision is reached, we will issue an official statement.”

Baqaei said issues related to the form and mechanism of signing any agreement would be addressed at a later stage.

“As for other matters related to this issue, including the form of signing the understanding, they will be discussed later,” he said.

“What you have heard so far regarding these matters is largely media speculation.”

His remarks came after US President Donald Trump's announcement that he had canceled planned military strikes against Iran on Thursday evening and indications from Iranian media that a draft understanding was under review by senior decision-making bodies.

Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the likelihood of approval by Iran's highest decision-making authorities was “relatively high” after the US “accepted” a proposed Iranian text for an agreement.

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that “we just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we’re going to be subject to finalization of documents, which should get done over the next few days. Probably have a signing, maybe in Europe.”

