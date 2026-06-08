Iran says 15 injured in recent Israeli attacks, no deaths reported Emergency services chief says most injuries reported in southwestern Khuzestan province

Iran’s emergency services chief said Monday that 15 people were injured in recent Israeli attacks, while no deaths were reported.

Jafar Miadfar, head of Iran’s Emergency Organization, said 14 of the injured were reported in Mahshahr County in the southwestern province of Khuzestan, while one person was injured in Tehran, according to the semi-official news agency Tasnim.

He said one of the injured remains hospitalized, while the other 14 have been discharged after receiving treatment.

“No fatalities have been reported so far,” he said.

Miadfar added that Iran’s health system and emergency services remain on full alert and are prepared to provide medical assistance should further attacks occur.

Tensions escalated on Sunday, when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut, despite an ongoing ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel launching several waves of airstrikes against Iran.

Iran’s military said early Monday it was halting attacks on Israel, warning of a “crushing” response if Israeli attacks against Lebanon continued.

Israeli media, citing unnamed officials, said Israel agreed to halt airstrikes on Iran, but will continue its offensive in southern Lebanon.