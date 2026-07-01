Pezeshkian says government plans to strengthen policies aimed at improving people’s livelihoods and expanding social support programs

Iran’s president says recent agreements enabled continued oil exports, eased financial restrictions Pezeshkian says government plans to strengthen policies aimed at improving people’s livelihoods and expanding social support programs

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that recent understandings and agreements have helped sustain Iran’s oil exports, ease financial restrictions and open new avenues for economic cooperation.

“The continued export of oil, the easing of some financial and foreign exchange restrictions, and the creation of new opportunities for expanding economic cooperation are among the key achievements of the country’s recent understandings and agreements,” Pezeshkian said in remarks carried by the semi-official Fars News Agency.

He said the government also plans to strengthen policies aimed at improving people’s livelihoods and expanding social support programs.

Senior negotiators from Iran, Qatar and Pakistan held trilateral talks in Doha on Wednesday to review progress in implementing a recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington aimed at ending their war.

The document provides a framework for addressing outstanding issues between Washington and Tehran through negotiations, including a cessation of hostilities, sanctions relief, the nuclear file, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security arrangements.