'We have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy,' says Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran’s parliament speaker signals tough response to any breach of deal with US, excessive demands 'We have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy,' says Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Friday signaled a strong response if the agreement with the US is breached or excessive demands are made.

"In the event of any breach of commitment, violation of the agreement, or excessive demands by the other side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy. They were slapped once in the war; if they choose to follow the same path again, they will receive an even harsher slap," Ghalibaf wrote on the US social media platform X.

Stressing that the duty assigned to them by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "to pursue the realization of the conditions and provisions of the agreement," he reaffirmed that they were following orders.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are due to hold negotiations lasting 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, aimed at reaching a final agreement covering Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions.

