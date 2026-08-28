‘Instead of funneling billions to its terrorist proxy, Israel, and 750 bases, this failing empire could spend that cash on its own people,’ says Qalibaf

Iran’s parliament speaker hits back at US Treasury secretary on foreign spending ‘Instead of funneling billions to its terrorist proxy, Israel, and 750 bases, this failing empire could spend that cash on its own people,’ says Qalibaf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf on Thursday lashed out at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent after he accused Tehran of spending vast sums abroad while Iranians struggle to meet their basic needs.

In a post on US social media company X, Qalibaf said Washington should spend money on its own citizens instead of directing billions of dollars to its overseas allies and military bases.

“Instead of funneling billions to its terrorist proxy, Israel, and 750 bases, this failing empire could spend that cash on its own people, but nah, that'd make too much sense for this regime,” he said.

Addressing Bessent, Qalibaf said: “Scotty, man, your credibility is on the line. Do something.”

His remarks came in response to a post by Bessent that accused the Iranian government of wasting large amounts of money abroad.

“As the Iranian people struggle to afford basic necessities, the corrupt regime continues to squander enormous sums abroad,” Bessent said. “Instead of funneling billions of dollars to its terrorist proxies, the regime should spend that money for its people,” he added.

In June, Iran and the US, with Pakistani and Qatari mediation, signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding in Islamabad.

It included provisions for ending hostilities that began in late February with US and Israeli attacks on Iran, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting a US naval blockade and beginning a 60-day negotiation process.

Tehran has accused the US of failing to implement key provisions of the memorandum, insisting that the strait will not fully reopen until Washington fulfills its commitments.