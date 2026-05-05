Iran’s foreign minister to visit China ahead of Trump trip amid Hormuz tensions China’s top diplomat Wang Yi invites Abbas Araghchi to Beijing meeting as US-Iran tensions continue

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will host his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to China amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blocked and has affected global energy supplies.

Araghchi is traveling to Beijing upon China's invitation and is likely to meet Wang on Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing next week amid a ceasefire with Iran as the Middle East conflict continues since Feb. 28.

This would be the Iranian top diplomat's first in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart since the war began two months ago. The two have held several phone calls during the conflict.

On Tuesday, Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that Araghchi's visit comes as part of "ongoing diplomatic consultations with various countries."

It added that Wang and Araghchi would be discussing regional and global issues, as well as bilateral ties.

Amid the stalemate in Iran-US talks, Araghchi has in recent days visited Pakistan, Oman, and Russia.