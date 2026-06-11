Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf says any US move against Iran’s energy infrastructure would upend regional balances, disrupt global energy markets

Iran parliament speaker warns of ‘wrong strategies’ after Trump’s threat to seize Kharg Island Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf says any US move against Iran’s energy infrastructure would upend regional balances, disrupt global energy markets

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned US President Donald Trump Thursday that “wrong strategies and impulsive decisions” will have “grave consequences” for Washington following American threats to seize Iran’s Kharg Island and other key oil infrastructure sites.

"Wrong strategies and impulsive decisions will reset the entire board for the worse, explode energy infrastructure and markets and create an endless quagmire that you will be stuck in for years," Qalibaf said in a post on the US social media company X.

“You will see a different Iran,” he warned.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform early Thursday that "the United States will be hitting Iran… VERY HARD TONIGHT."

“At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela,” he added.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday American forces had launched additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

For its part, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest escalation has heightened regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime

*Writing by Mohammad Sio