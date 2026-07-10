Trump said earlier that Iran has asked Washington to continue ‘talks’ and that Washington agreed to do so

Iran denies requesting talks with US, warns of ‘reciprocal’ response to any breach Trump said earlier that Iran has asked Washington to continue ‘talks’ and that Washington agreed to do so

Iran on Friday denied reports that it had requested negotiations with the US, warning that any breach of commitments by Washington would be met with “reciprocal action," reported Iran's official news agency IRNA.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei rejected claims that Tehran had sought talks with the US, saying: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has made no request for negotiations with the US."

Referring to what he described as “repeated US violations” of the framework peace deal signed last month, Baghaei said Iran's policy "remains based on the principle of 'commitment for commitment'," adding that "any breach of commitments by Washington will be met with reciprocal action by Iran."

US President Donald Trump said earlier Friday that Iran has asked Washington to continue “talks” and that Washington agreed to do so, while reiterating that a ceasefire secured last month between the two countries was "over."