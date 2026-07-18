Iran's IRGC says it also destroyed US intelligence data center in Bahrain, communications center in Kuwait

Iran claims strikes on US naval facility in Kuwait, air base in Bahrain Iran's IRGC says it also destroyed US intelligence data center in Bahrain, communications center in Kuwait

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) said Saturday that its naval forces launched drone and missile strikes on a US fleet fuel support pier at Al Ahmadi port in Kuwait and Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

The IRGC also claimed to have destroyed a US intelligence data center in Bahrain, known as Batelco, as well as a US signals and communications center in Kuwait, according to Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Tensions have heightened in the Middle East, where the US launches strikes on Iran, and Tehran retaliates with strikes on regional countries, including Kuwait and Bahrain, hosting US assets.

The exchange of fire between Washington and Tehran comes despite a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding signed in June to end the war and reach a lasting peace agreement.