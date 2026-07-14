There was no immediate US comment on Iranian claim

Iran claims it downed US drone near Strait of Hormuz amid escalation There was no immediate US comment on Iranian claim

Iran claimed Tuesday to have shot down a US drone in Bandar Abbas in the country’s south near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement carried by the state broadcaster IRIB, the Iranian army said air defenses intercepted the drone early in the day.

"The drone was hit and destroyed," it added.

There was no immediate US comment on the Iranian claim.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions west of Bandar Abbas.

The US military’s Central Command, for its part, said it completed a new wave of strikes targeting military targets across Iran, including in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa and Bandar Abbas.

Tensions escalated between the US and Iran over the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, with the two sides exchanging attacks despite a Pakistani-mediated memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would likely take control of operations in the strait and expected other countries to pay Washington for protecting the strategic waterway.

Iran’s military, for its part, vowed that it will not allow the US to "interfere" in the strait's management.