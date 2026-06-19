Tehran says ships must submit requests 48 hours in advance as Iran waives transit-related service charges during memorandum period

Iran announces new procedures for vessels seeking to transit Strait of Hormuz Tehran says ships must submit requests 48 hours in advance as Iran waives transit-related service charges during memorandum period

Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) announced new procedures on Friday for vessels seeking to transit the Strait of Hormuz, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington.

The authority said in a statement that, under directives issued after the memorandum’s signing, vessels wishing to pass through the strategic waterway during the period covered by the agreement must submit transit requests to the PGSA through its designated official channels to receive prompt clearance.

The authority stressed that its official website and email address are the only approved channels for processing passage requests and that applicants must provide valid and accessible contact information for their vessels.

It also instructed shipowners to submit complete passage requests at least 48 hours before arriving at the Strait of Hormuz to avoid delays at entry or exit points.

According to the statement, tariffs for security, safety and environmental services, as well as related Iranian insurance, will not be collected during a period of 60 days, with the costs to be borne by the government.

The authority further noted that, because of mine-affected areas and the need to ensure safe navigation and prevent collisions, vessels must coordinate their designated routes and scheduled transit times before approaching the strait. It warned that failure to comply with these requirements would be the responsibility of the vessel owner.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed electronically a 14-point memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began on Feb. 28 between the US, Israel and Iran.

Under the memorandum, Washington and Tehran are expected to hold negotiations for 60 days, with the possibility of an extension, in an effort to reach a final agreement on Iran’s nuclear program and international sanctions.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also signed the document as mediator.