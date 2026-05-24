Tehran says it will 'never' relinquish its 'lawful' and 'internationally recognized' nuclear program

Iran accuses Rubio of 'attempting' to 'distort realities' after remarks on energy markets, nuclear program Tehran says it will 'never' relinquish its 'lawful' and 'internationally recognized' nuclear program

Iran on Sunday accused US Secretary of State Marco Rubio of "attempting" to "distort realities," rejecting his remarks on global energy markets and Tehran's nuclear program during his ongoing India visit.

"Such allegations constitute a clear attempt to distort the realities of the region and to deflect attention from the destabilizing policies of the United States and the Zionist regime," the Iranian Embassy in India said in a statement.

Rubio on Saturday said the US would not let Iran hold the energy market "hostage," and that Tehran can never have a nuclear weapon.

"What has held the global energy market hostage over recent years has been the unlawful and unjust sanctions imposed by the United States on Iran’s oil exports; sanctions that have been designed and enforced in violation of the principles of international law and the charter of the United Nations, with the aim of exerting economic pressure on the Iranian nation," the statement said.

"These two regimes (US and Israel) are the principal drivers behind the escalation of global security and energy crises and seek to advance their political and military objectives through the creation of instability and insecurity," it added.

With regard to Rubio's remarks on Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran recalled that "as a committed member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, it has consistently declared that its nuclear program is entirely peaceful and remains under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the peaceful use of nuclear science and technology to be the legitimate and inalienable right of its people and emphasizes that it will never relinquish this lawful and internationally recognized right," the statement said.

After a call with regional leaders, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said an agreement with Iran to end the war that began on Feb. 28 was "largely negotiated" and awaited finalization.