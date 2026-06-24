'Large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States,' says Arsenio Dominguez

IMO welcomes Iran-US deal, announces evacuation plan for 11,000 seafarers stranded in Gulf 'Large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States,' says Arsenio Dominguez

The head of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Tuesday welcomed a newly signed memorandum of understanding between Iran and the US, saying it marks a “decisive step” toward restoring maritime security and ending attacks on civilian shipping that have disrupted global trade.

“After months of hardship and distress for thousands of innocent seafarers and negative impact for the whole world, I welcome with deep satisfaction the peace agreement concluded between the United States and Iran, marking a decisive step towards restoring maritime security and bringing to an end the unacceptable attacks against civilian shipping," Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

Dominguez also paid tribute to the 14 seafarers who were killed during the US-Iran conflict in and around the Strait of Hormuz, describing their work as essential to global trade.

"We will begin the implementation of the evacuation plan for over 11,000 seafarers still stranded in the region.

"This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal States in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," he added.

The IMO chief said safety conditions had been verified before the start of operations.

"We remain fully committed to ensuring the safety of seafarers and the continuity of global trade," he added.

