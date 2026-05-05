Ship-tracking data shows 2 vessels moving east to west and 2 west to east near Strait of Hormuz

Hormuz ship traffic stays limited as only 4 commercial vessels transit in 24 hours Ship-tracking data shows 2 vessels moving east to west and 2 west to east near Strait of Hormuz

Ship-tracking data shows 2 vessels moving east to west and 2 west to east near Strait of Hormuz

Latest movements include Muara, Aurora, Nooh Gas and Pasargad 11 as shipping flows closely watched

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited on Tuesday, with only four vessels moving in both directions through the key energy passage amid the latest escalation between Iran and the US around Hormuz, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Anadolu.

The latest data showed two vessels moving east to west and two west to east near the strait in the last 24 hours as of 0900GMT Tuesday.

The east-to-west traffic included the vessels Muara and Aurora, which was listed in the data as Shimokita Maru.

The Muara, a container ship, was shown as moored with Jebel Ali in the United Arab Emirates as its destination.

The Aurora was listed as a limestone carrier heading to Umm Qasr in Iraq. The vessel was shown in transit.

In the opposite direction, west-to-east traffic included Nooh Gas, listed in the data as Luma, and Pasargad 11.

The Nooh Gas was listed as an LPG tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas and heading to Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates. The vessel was shown laden and in transit.

The Pasargad 11, a general cargo ship, was listed with Port Rashid in the United Arab Emirates as its destination.

Among the selected vessels, the Nooh Gas is a US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)-sanctioned LPG tanker, according to US Treasury records.

The limited number of selected vessel movements underscored continued caution around the waterway, which remains one of the world’s most important transit routes for crude oil, refined products and liquefied natural gas.

US escorts, Iranian claims keep risks elevated

The latest movements came as military activity around the Strait of Hormuz intensified under Washington’s “Project Freedom” initiative to guide stranded vessels through the contested passage.

Danish shipping giant Maersk said one of its US-flagged commercial vessels, the Alliance Fairfax, exited the Persian Gulf through the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection on May 4, adding that the transit was completed “without incident” and all crew members were safe.

The passage came after two US Navy destroyers, the USS Truxtun and USS Mason, transited the strait and entered the Persian Gulf after fending off Iranian missiles, drones and small boats, according to CBS News, which cited US defense officials.

Iranian media also reported Tuesday that five civilians were killed when US forces targeted two small cargo boats in the Strait of Hormuz. The semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, said the boats were carrying people’s cargo from Khasab, Oman, toward Iran, disputing Washington’s account that it had targeted Iranian small boats threatening commercial shipping.

The competing accounts underscored the growing security risks facing commercial shipping in and around Hormuz.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel and US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump indefinitely.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite the escalation, Tehran said it is reviewing Washington’s response to its latest 14-point proposal, leaving open the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough.