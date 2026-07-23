Gulf states, Jordan condemn continued Iranian attacks, affirm right to self-defense

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and Jordan on Thursday condemned Iran’s continued attacks on their territories, reaffirming their right to self-defense and calling on the UN Security Council to take urgent action.

In a joint statement, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan said Iranian attacks against their territories, citizens and civilian infrastructure had continued uninterrupted since Feb. 28 and had intensified even after the June 17 memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran.

They said Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan had been particularly affected by attacks targeting energy facilities, desalination plants, ports, airports and other civilian infrastructure.

The attacks constituted “acts of aggression” that violated the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), and Iran’s commitments under the memorandum of understanding, they added.

The statement reaffirmed the countries’ inherent right to individual and collective self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, vowing to take “all lawful measures necessary to protect their sovereignty, territories, citizens, commercial shipping and critical infrastructure.”

The seven countries welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s decision to ensure that all weapons are placed under state control by Sept. 30, expressing support for measures by Baghdad to prevent Iran-backed factions, militias and armed groups from launching further attacks against regional countries.

They also urged the UN Security Council to adopt an urgent resolution demanding an immediate end to Iranian attacks, recognizing the affected countries’ right to self-defense, and considering additional measures if the attacks continue.

The statement praised the armed forces of the seven countries for defending their sovereignty and civilian populations and reaffirmed their commitment to freedom and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.

The countries also expressed readiness to work with regional states and the International Maritime Organization to establish permanent maritime arrangements consistent with international law, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, state sovereignty and good-neighborly relations.

The statement further reaffirmed full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and voiced support for its measures to safeguard its sovereignty and security, while commending Saudi Arabia and Oman for their diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution to the crisis in Yemen.