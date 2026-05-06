‘The CMA CGM San Antonio was targeted in an attack yesterday,’ says company

French shipping company confirms cargo vessel targeted in Strait of Hormuz attack ‘The CMA CGM San Antonio was targeted in an attack yesterday,’ says company

French shipping company CMA CGM confirmed Wednesday that one of its cargo vessels was hit in an attack in the Strait of Hormuz, after earlier reports of an incident in the strategic waterway, broadcaster BFM reported.

“The CMA CGM San Antonio, was targeted in an attack yesterday while it was sailing in the Strait of Hormuz,” the company said in a statement, adding that several crew members were injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

The confirmation comes after maritime security agencies and media reports earlier indicated that a cargo ship had been struck by a projectile in the area, without official verification of the vessel’s identity.

Earlier, French authorities said they could not immediately confirm reports that a CMA CGM-operated cargo vessel had been targeted in the strait.

American and British media had reported that a French cargo ship may have been struck by gunfire in the strategic waterway.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strait.