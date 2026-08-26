Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Witkoff speak over phone, discuss security and freedom of navigation along international waterways

Egypt stresses importance of implementing US-Iran memorandum, de-escalation Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Witkoff speak over phone, discuss security and freedom of navigation along international waterways

Egypt on Tuesday stressed the importance of implementing the US-Iran memorandum of understanding and working to de-escalate tensions in the region, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The issue was discussed during a phone call between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, a ministry statement said.

The call focused on regional developments and efforts to contain tensions and reduce escalation, according to the statement.

Abdelatty stressed the importance of upholding the US-Iran memorandum and implementing the understandings it contains.

He described the agreement as a constructive step toward easing tensions and strengthening security and stability in the Middle East.

Abdelatty also called for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent the conflict from spreading.

He emphasized the need to prioritize political and diplomatic solutions and use dialogue to address the region’s crises, the ministry said.

The two officials also discussed the security and freedom of navigation along international waterways.

Abdelatty stressed the need to ensure safe and unrestricted navigation, prevent disruption to shipping and uphold relevant international law.

He underscored the importance of freedom of navigation to global trade, supply chains and energy security, as well as shielding international waterways from the impact of regional tensions and escalation.

In late February, the US and Israel launched a surprise attack on Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate by striking Israel and US military targets across the region.

In mid-June, Washington and Tehran signed the memorandum with Pakistani and Qatari mediation, but its implementation later stalled amid differences related to the Strait of Hormuz.

Last month, the US resumed military attacks on Iran, with Tehran responding by striking US military assets in several Arab states aligned with Washington.