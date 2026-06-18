Despite US-Iran deal, Israel says troops to remain in 10-km zone inside Lebanon Israeli army publishes map showing forces deployed up to 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory

photo : Around the village of al-Aadaissah near the Lebanon-Israel border / AA

photo : Around the village of al-Aadaissah near the Lebanon-Israel border / AA

The Israeli army on Thursday published a map showing its continued deployment in a zone extending up to 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside southern Lebanon, despite a US-Iran memorandum of understanding that includes a halt to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

In a post on the US social media company X, the army said its forces remain deployed inside what it described as a “security zone” within Lebanese territory according to “operational needs.”

It said troops would continue operating in the area to remove threats and strengthen protection for residents of northern Israel.

The military attached a map showing the extent of its deployment across broad sectors of southern Lebanon.

According to the map, Israeli forces are positioned at varying depths ranging from approximately 6 to 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

In some western and central sectors, the deployment reaches nearly 10 kilometers inland, with parts of the zone extending northward toward the Litani River.

The announcement came a day after the SU and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict that began after Washington and Tel Aviv launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28.

The 14-point agreement calls for an immediate and permanent end to military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Iranian officials have repeatedly said that ending Israeli attacks and military operations in Lebanon is one of the central objectives of the agreement.

Israeli political and military leaders, however, have indicated that offensive in Lebanon will continue despite the memorandum.

Since March 2, Israel has expanded attacks in Lebanon, killing 3,884 people and wounding 11,856 others, according to Lebanese Health Ministry figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, some dating back decades and others captured during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its latest offensive expanded the depth of its military presence to more than 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul.