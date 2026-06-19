Deadly Israeli strikes trigger large displacement from southern Lebanon to Sidon, Beirut

A large wave of displacement is underway from the southern Lebanese districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil toward Sidon and Beirut following deadly Israeli strikes, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Friday.

According to NNA, residents have been leaving the two districts in significant numbers as Israeli attacks continue in the area. The agency said displacement is mainly directed toward the coastal city of Sidon and the capital Beirut.

Earlier on Friday, at least 24 people were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's official news agency (NNA).

The agency said the attacks hit inhabited homes in Al-Sharqiyah, Harouf, and Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh district, also leaving several people unaccounted for.

According to the latest official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon, which began on March 2, has killed 3,912 people, injured 11,873 others, and displaced more than one million residents.

During the recent military campaign, Israeli forces advanced more than 10 kilometers (6 miles) into Lebanese territory.