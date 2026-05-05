US media reports ship struck by possible land-attack cruise missile, injuring several crew members

Cargo vessel struck by projectile in Strait of Hormuz: British maritime agency US media reports ship struck by possible land-attack cruise missile, injuring several crew members

A cargo vessel was struck by an unknown projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Center said Tuesday.

UKMTO said it had received a report of the incident from a verified source, adding the environmental impact remains unknown.

Authorities are investigating the incident and vessels in the area have been advised to report any suspicious activity, the statement said.

CBS News reported Tuesday, citing two US officials, that a cargo ship in the Gulf region was struck by a possible land-attack cruise missile, injuring several crew members.

The report said the vessel, identified as the CGM San Antonio and owned by a French company, was hit late Tuesday local time.

According to public ship-tracking data cited by CBS, the ship was near Dubai as of midday Tuesday, although it was unclear whether it had moved following the incident.

The injured crew members were reported to be Filipino nationals, according to the report.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel as well as US allies in the Gulf along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

Since April 13, the United States has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

*Rabia Iclal Turan from Washington, DC contributed to this report