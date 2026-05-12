Bahraini court sentences 3 to life in prison for links to Iran's IRGC Court rulings follow broader security measures announced by Bahraini authorities against individuals accused of supporting Iran

A Bahraini court sentenced three people, including a woman, to life in prison on Tuesday for coordinating with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to carry out hostile acts against the kingdom, according to the state news agency BNA.

Bahrain's High Criminal Court announced verdicts in two separate cases, with the woman's conviction being announced later in the day.

The woman was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of communicating with the "terrorist organization" of Iran's IRGC with the intention of carrying out hostile acts against Bahrain and harming its national interests, BNA’s report said, adding that the court also ordered the confiscation of seized materials.

According to the report, the case stemmed from an investigation launched after authorities found a social media account that allegedly posted photos and coordinates of sensitive and vital locations in Bahrain.

The woman was found guilty of posting content on her account that was deemed harmful to Bahrain's military, political, and economic standing, as well as material allegedly praising and promoting Iranian attacks on the kingdom.

BNA said the woman admitted during questioning that she used her social media account to assist what authorities described as aggressors against Bahrain by posting images and coordinates of important sites, as well as comments suggesting they could be targeted.

Previously, the High Criminal Court sentenced two people to life in prison after convicting them of allegedly conspiring with the IRGC to carry out "terrorist and hostile acts" against the kingdom.

The court also ruled on four separate cases involving what authorities described as violence and sabotage related to Iranian attacks on Bahrain in March.

Those convicted were sentenced to up to five years in prison and fined 500 Bahraini dinars (approximately $1,326) each, according to the report.

The rulings follow a broader security measures announced by Bahraini authorities against individuals accused of supporting Iran.

Bahrain's Interior Ministry announced on Saturday the dismantling of a group linked to Iran's IRGC, citing 41 arrests.

Earlier on April 27, Bahrain revoked the citizenship of 69 people, including families, accusing them of supporting and glorifying Iranian attacks.

Three days later, Bahraini media reported that parliament had removed three lawmakers for allegedly supporting defendants accused of praising Iranian attacks.

Iran targeted Bahrain and several other Arab countries with missiles and drones in retaliation for Israeli and US strikes between Feb. 28 and April 8.

*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul