4th group repatriated through Pakistan in two months, bringing total Iranian sailors assisted to more than 70, according to Pakistani foreign minister

22 Iranian crew of US-interdicted tanker handed over to Iranian consulate in Karachi 4th group repatriated through Pakistan in two months, bringing total Iranian sailors assisted to more than 70, according to Pakistani foreign minister

Twenty-two Iranian crew members of a tanker interdicted by US authorities in international waters were handed over to Iran’s consulate in Karachi, Pakistan on Friday.



The crew arrived at Karachi port in the presence of Pakistani Foreign Ministry officials and were transferred to the consulate after completing emergency entry formalities, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported, citing consulate officials.



Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed the report in a post on the US social media company X, noting that Pakistan is working with Iranian authorities to facilitate their “earliest and safe return” home.



This was the fourth group of Iranian crew members repatriated through Pakistan in the past two months, bringing the total number of assisted Iranian sailors to more than 70, according to Dar.



Iran and the US reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions on ending hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran.

The crew were aboard a tanker intercepted by US authorities during heightened tensions in the Gulf after Washington imposed a naval blockade on Iranian oil shipments following the outbreak of hostilities on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli strikes targeted Iran. Tehran has described the seizure as illegal and part of US pressure tactics during the conflict.

