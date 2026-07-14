1 dead, 8 injured in attack on two UAE tankers in Strait of Hormuz UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reports separate tanker struck by unknown projectile near Oman

One crew member was killed and eight others were injured, including four seriously, after two United Arab Emirates tankers were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters, the UAE Defense Ministry said early Tuesday.

The ministry identified the vessels as the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, saying the deceased was an Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa. The injured included six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

It said both tankers sustained material damage after fires broke out on board, adding the fires had been brought under control.

The ministry condemned what it described as a blatant violation of international law and a serious threat to regional security and stability, saying the UAE reserves the right to respond and take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, security and national interests.

Separately, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received a report from the master of a tanker struck by an unknown projectile in the starboard-side engine room about 40 nautical miles northeast of Qalhat, Oman.

UKMTO said authorities were investigating the incident and advised vessels transiting the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity.

The incident came amid escalating military tensions after the United States launched a third consecutive day of strikes on Iran, saying the operations were intended to weaken Tehran’s capabilities in the Strait of Hormuz.

