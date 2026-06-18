‘No final decision’ on Iranian delegation’s trip for US talks in Switzerland: Media Source says consultations are ongoing despite Swiss government statement

Iran has not yet made a “final decision” on its delegation’s trip to Switzerland for Friday’s talks with the United States on the implementation of the recently signed memorandum with Washington, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The source said consultations over the issue “are still ongoing.”

According to Tasnim, it will become clear in the coming hours whether the Iranian delegation will proceed with the planned visit.

“If a decision is made to go ahead with the trip, further details will be announced,” the source added.

The Swiss Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that the planned talks between Iran and the US will take place as planned.

“Currently, the plan remains for the United States and Iran, along with the mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow (Friday) at the Burgenstock for initial negotiations on the implementation of the agreement,” it said in a statement.

On Wednesday evening, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” which is intended to pave the way for ending the war launched by Washington and Tel Aviv against Iran on Feb. 28.

Under the terms of the deal, Iran will immediately reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, while the US will lift its naval blockade, according to the Pakistani leader.

Pakistan’s state television reported early Thursday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who acted as a mediator in the talks, postponed his planned trip to Switzerland for a signing ceremony as the deal was already signed and under implementation.