Workshop on intellectual property crimes, public health begins in Türkiye Event brings together representatives from public institutions, international organizations, academia, private sector to discuss combating intellectual property crimes

A workshop on intellectual property crimes and public health began Wednesday in the Turkish capital, bringing together representatives of public institutions, international organizations, academia and the private sector.

The "Intellectual Property Crimes and Public Health Workshop" is organized by the General Directorate of Security's Department of Public Security, Intellectual Property Crimes Central Branch Directorate in cooperation with Anadolu.

The event hosts diplomatic representatives serving in Türkiye from nearly 40 countries, police personnel, experts from relevant ministries, professional associations, e-commerce platforms, and national and international brand representatives, as well as representatives from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the International Trademark Association (INTA), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, General Director of Security Ali Fidan said intellectual property, at its core, is the legal protection of human intellect, labor and innovative thinking.

"When counterfeit medicines lacking sufficient active ingredients, produced under unhygienic conditions or containing harmful chemicals are placed on the market, they sometimes turn into disasters with fatal consequences," Fidan said.

"Such a vulnerability is not limited to the individual level; it also constitutes a serious public security threat that deeply undermines confidence in the state's inspection capacity," he said.

Fidan said counterfeit and smuggled products manufactured through intellectual property rights violations pose serious risks to public health while fueling the informal economy, causing tax losses and providing financial resources to criminal networks and the financing of terrorism.

He said protecting innovation and building a globally competitive economy requires strong legal safeguards for production and intellectual property.

"The 'Century of Türkiye' vision, shaped under the leadership of our president, sets out with the goal of a Türkiye that relies on its own strength and has a voice on the global stage," Fidan said.

"In line with this vision, we are resolutely combating criminal elements that target intellectual labor, our production capacity, our country's economic security and the health of our citizens," he said.

“We continue this fight against criminal organizations through the superior operational capability of our police organization, effective coordination with all institutions of our state, international cooperation and our uncompromising determination in combating crime,” Fidan added.

He said increasingly digitalized, anonymous and transnational crime requires new approaches, adding that the police continue to strengthen technological capabilities, personnel training and international cooperation.

'Investments in our technological infrastructure'

“As the police organization, we are making substantial investments in our technological infrastructure to counter these new-generation threats, updating the in-service training of our personnel in line with the requirements of our age, and working to increase our international cooperation every day,” Fidan said.

“We continue our fight against intellectual property crimes without making any concessions and with uninterrupted determination," he added.

Gokhan Demirtola, head of the General Directorate of Security's Department of Foreign Relations, said intellectual property crimes have become one of the largest sources of financing for organized criminal groups and pose a direct threat to public health.

He said the General Directorate of Security works closely with international organizations, judicial authorities and health institutions to combat counterfeit food, agricultural products and medicines.

Eray Kaplan, vice president of the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, said combating counterfeit medicines is essential for protecting public health, public safety and confidence in the healthcare system.

Kaplan said Türkiye's pharmaceutical track-and-trace system, the first of its kind in the world, monitors every stage of the legal medicine supply chain and makes it impossible for counterfeit, smuggled or unlicensed medicines to enter it.

He warned, however, that counterfeit medicine threats increasingly originate outside the legal supply chain, particularly through online sales.

"Medicines should never be obtained outside the legal supply chain," Kaplan said.

"If a medicine is being sold on the internet, it is definitely either smuggled or counterfeit," he said. "No website, social media account or e-commerce platform can replace the professional consultation of a pharmacist or the secure medicine supply chain."

An exhibition organized as part of the workshop showcases genuine and counterfeit products from various brands to raise awareness among participants.