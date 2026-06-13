Country aims to reach 1 gigawatt data center capacity by 2030, train 10K advanced AI specialists, provide AI literacy education to 5M citizens, Erdogan says

Türkiye's President Erdogan announces country's new AI Action Plan Country aims to reach 1 gigawatt data center capacity by 2030, train 10K advanced AI specialists, provide AI literacy education to 5M citizens, Erdogan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his country's new AI Action Plan on Saturday.

Türkiye will mobilize at least $10 billion in mainly private-sector investment for data centers, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure under the new plan, Erdogan said.

Speaking at the Türkiye Artificial Intelligence Summit in Istanbul, Erdogan said the country aims to increase its installed data center capacity to at least 1 gigawatt by 2030.

He said at least 2% of public investment programs will be allocated to artificial intelligence projects.

Erdogan also announced plans to make at least 2,000 public datasets available to citizens through a National Data Library, including data from sectors such as health, agriculture, defense, and e-commerce.

Under the new action plan, Türkiye will train 10,000 advanced AI specialists and 100,000 AI application professionals, he said.

The president further added that AI literacy workshops will be launched in all 81 provinces, with the goal of providing training to 5 million citizens within two years.

“We will launch the National Artificial Intelligence Literacy Program to ensure that people of all ages understand artificial intelligence correctly and use it safely,” Erdogan said.

The AI Action Plan is built on four main pillars — “discover, benefit, produce and govern” — with four complementary actions under each pillar, he noted.