Ibrahim Kalin in Iraq to discuss regional developments with officials

Türkiye's intelligence chief, Kurdish official in Iraq hold talks in Sulaymaniyah Ibrahim Kalin in Iraq to discuss regional developments with officials

The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Bafel Jalal Talabani, leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), held closed-door talks Wednesday in northern Iraq.

During the meeting in Sulaymaniyah province, Kalin and Talabani discussed developments and underlined the importance of regional stability, according to a statement by the PUK.

They also exchanged views on the process of a "terror-free Türkiye," and Talabani reaffirmed the PUK's support for the success of the historic step.

“We continue our efforts following the path of President Mam Jalal so that this important and fateful step succeeds, with the aim of prevailing coexistence and achieving a comprehensive peace that serves the interest of the security and tranquility of the entire Middle East," Talabani was quoted in the statement.

Türkiye has entered a new era of unity and strength following the disarmament of the PKK terror organization last year, ending a 47-year terror campaign.

Kalin and Talabani also emphasized the need to develop mutual relations within the framework of protecting interests.

Kalin was received by Massoud Barzani, the president of Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in Erbil, where they exchanged views on regional developments.

On Tuesday, Kalin was received by Iraqi President Nizar Amedi at Baghdad Palace, where they discussed ways to strengthen coordination between Iraq and Türkiye in key security and intelligence areas.

According to a statement by the Iraqi presidency, the meeting reviewed regional and international developments, alongside efforts to enhance cooperation in the security and intelligence fields.

“Dialogue and mutual understanding represent the fundamental pillars for containing crises,” said Amedi, according ot the statement.

Kalin reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining close coordination and cooperation with Iraq across all sectors.

Separately, Kalin met Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi on Tuesday in Baghdad.

During his visit to the northern city of Kirkuk, Kalin inspected the historic Kirkuk Citadel and visited the cemetery of Turkish martyrs.

He also visited the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITC) headquarters, where he met Turkmen officials.