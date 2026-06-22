Meeting during London Climate Action Week underscores cooperation on climate policy and COP31 preparations

Türkiye's COP31 president discusses climate cooperation with UK energy secretary Meeting during London Climate Action Week underscores cooperation on climate policy and COP31 preparations

Türkiye's environment minister and COP31 president, Murat Kurum, met with UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband in London as part of London Climate Action Week.

Kurum, who is in London for official meetings during the climate gathering, said the meeting focused on areas of cooperation between Türkiye and the UK.

"We shared our COP31 vision and exchanged views on climate finance, energy transition, electrification and Zero Waste," Kurum said on the Turkish social media platform N Sosyal.

Kurum thanked Miliband for his support, saying the UK's experience in COP processes and its expertise in the clean energy transition would make an important contribution to preparations for COP31.

London Climate Action Week, one of the world's largest independent climate events, runs from June 20-28 this year.

The event is expected to bring together about 75,000 participants, with more than 1,000 events planned across London throughout the week.