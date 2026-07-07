'NATO-EU cooperation must be inclusive, integrating and mutually reinforcing,' Yasar Guler says

Türkiye welcomes rising NATO defense spending, urges capability building: Defense minister 'NATO-EU cooperation must be inclusive, integrating and mutually reinforcing,' Yasar Guler says

Türkiye welcomes the growing commitment among NATO allies to increase defense spending, but higher budgets must be translated into concrete military capabilities, trained personnel and resilient defense industries, the country's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler said on Tuesday.

"Increasing defense spending is important, yet spending money alone does not produce deterrence," Guler said, speaking at the "Allies in Ankara" event.

The event was hosted in cooperation with Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Ankara-based Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), and the Munich Security Conference.

"Deterrence requires trained personnel, ready forces, ammunition, strong logistics, integrated air and sky defense, effective command and control, high resilience, industrial capacity and political determination," he said.

He stressed that NATO’s credibility will depend on whether allies can turn political commitments into ready forces, ammunition, logistics, integrated air and missile defense, command-and-control structures and industrial capacity.

"Therefore, one of the key messages of the Ankara Summit should be the transformation of commitments into implementations. NATO's future will not be determined only by budget ratio, it will be determined depending on which capabilities both parties can produce and how quickly they can commit from," he added.

NATO entering a new phase



Noting that the alliance had gone through different phases since the end of World War II, first focusing on collective defense during the Cold War, then shifting toward crisis management and counterterrorism missions, Guler underlined that NATO has now entered a new phase requiring credible collective defense while preserving its ability to respond to crises from all directions.

"The main challenge of this era is to restore credible collective defense while retaining NATO's ability to manage crises and address threats from any direction," he stressed. Guler said Türkiye supports a stronger and more balanced alliance in which European allies assume greater responsibility for defense.

"This situation requires a stronger, more realistic and balanced Alliance, in which the EU assumes greater responsibility for provincial defense, while the transatlantic bond and extended deterrence by the United States remain indispensable," he added.

But, he added, burden-sharing should not be measured only by budget figures. Operational risks, geography, readiness, mission contributions, industrial capacity and the ability to act during crises should also be taken into account, he said.

Regional crises have global consequences

Referring to the current security environment, Guler said NATO must maintain a comprehensive security outlook as conflicts increasingly produce wider strategic consequences.

"As the war in Ukraine continues to shape Euro-Atlantic security, the recent conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States show how regional crises generate global consequences.

"Missile and drone attacks, disruption in maritime navigation, setbacks in energy supply and the pressure on supply chain remind us how deeply interconnected current threats are," he said.

"NATO must therefore maintain a comprehensive 360-degree outlook covering eastern and southern flanks, along with the challenges beyond the Euro-Atlantic area," he added.

Türkiye's role in NATO

Pointing to Türkiye’s long-standing role within the defense alliance, Guler said the country preserved a sizable, professional and active military force unlike Europe.

"While a great majority of European countries reduced its armed forces after the Cold War, Türkiye did not follow suit. Türkiye preserved a sizable, professional and active force, increased its readiness, invested in the defense industry and retained the capacity to operate in demanding environments," he said.

He said the continuity had enabled Türkiye to further develop its military capabilities, turning them into a strategic advantage for both the country and the alliance.

Türkiye, which joined NATO in 1952, has never been merely a geographical frontline country, he said, adding that it has consistently assumed risks, carried responsibility in the field and contributed to deterrence when necessary.

He said Türkiye maintains NATO’s second-largest army and has one of the alliance’s most capable forces, with high readiness, operational experience, strong training standards and joint operational capacity.

Türkiye’s contributions extend from the Baltic region to the Black Sea and include NATO missions, operations and exercises, as well as responsibilities in maritime security, crisis management, training and deterrence, he said.

Defense industry and capability targets

Guler highlighted Türkiye’s defense industry, saying Ankara has developed advanced capabilities in unmanned systems, air defense, electronic warfare, ammunition, naval platforms, aviation and command-and-control technologies.

Over the next three years, Türkiye will give greater priority to air and ballistic missile defense, long-range fires and unmanned vehicle systems to meet both NATO capability targets and national defense requirements, he said.

"Our defense industry has reached an advanced level in unmanned systems, air defense, electronic warfare, ammunition, naval platforms, aviation and command and control technologies," he said.

"These are not only national assets. When properly integrated, they can help closing NATO's capability and production gaps," he added.

Türkiye favors cooperation over rivalry, he noted.

"In the field of defense industry, Türkiye advocates for cooperativity instead of rivalry, joint production instead of exclusion, and class-based cooperation instead of restrictions. The spirit of the alliance is strengthened not by limitations but by solidarity and shared vision," he said.

European security

On European security, Guler said Türkiye welcomes a stronger European defense contribution, provided that it reinforces NATO rather than competes with it.

"While a stronger European pillar reinforces the transatlantic zone, NATO must maintain its unique security provider role for Europe," he said.

"Excluding Türkiye, one of the principal members of the international security architecture with its military capacity, advanced industry, operational experience and Europe's strategic position would not make Europe safer," he added.

“NATO-EU cooperation must be inclusive, integrating and mutually reinforcing,” he said.

Ankara summit message

Guler said the NATO summit in Ankara would be a critical threshold for the alliance to address unity, cohesion, defense investments, industrial production, support for Ukraine and future deterrence.

He said the message from Ankara should be clear, NATO’s Article 5 commitment remains ironclad, but pledges must be backed by credible military power.

"Allies should transform their defense investments into ready forces, resilient infrastructure, sustainable ammunition stocks and modern capabilities," he added.

He also underlined that NATO must preserve a 360-degree approach to security, covering both the eastern and southern flanks, as well as challenges beyond the Euro-Atlantic area.

The Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf, Syria, Iraq, the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, the Sahel, the Black Sea and the Caucasus are all part of the same strategic environment, he said.

"Today's security cannot be established merely by tanks, aircraft and ships. It can also be established through secure data, effective platforms, reliable supply chains, protected infrastructure, resilient societies and the ability to act faster than our adversaries," he said.

Türkiye will continue to contribute to NATO’s deterrence and defense, cooperate closely with allies and support the alliance’s transformation, the defense minister said.