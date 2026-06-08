Ankara says it hopes Armenia will take bolder steps toward peace, normalization in region

Türkiye welcomes peaceful completion of Armenia’s parliamentary elections Ankara says it hopes Armenia will take bolder steps toward peace, normalization in region

Türkiye on Monday welcomed the peaceful completion of parliamentary elections held in Armenia.

“We welcome that the parliamentary elections held in Armenia on 7 June 2026 were concluded in a peaceful and calm atmosphere,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Türkiye hopes Armenia will take “bolder steps” toward peace and normalization in the region in the post-election period.

“Türkiye will continue to contribute to regional stability and prosperity, as it has done to date, based on the common interests of the countries of the region,” it added.

About 1.47 million out of approximately 2.5 million Armenians cast their ballots on Sunday at 2,005 polling stations nationwide during Armenia’s parliamentary election, amounting to a turnout of nearly 59%.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s Civil Contract party secured 49.82% of the vote, according to preliminary results shared by Armenia’s Central Election Commission, while its closest competitor, the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.28%.