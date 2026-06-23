Abdulkadir Uraloglu says engagement with EU to boost transport links along Middle Corridor is underway

Türkiye urges faster visas, simpler customs procedures to keep global trade flowing: minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu says engagement with EU to boost transport links along Middle Corridor is underway

Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu called on Tuesday for faster visa issuance for transport workers and simpler customs procedures to prevent delays in global supply chains, warning that administrative bottlenecks can undermine even completed commercial deals.

Speaking to reporters following the high-level launch of the Connectivity Agenda Platform in Brussels, Uraloglu said international trade cannot function efficiently if goods are delayed at borders despite being already produced, sold, and paid for.

"If road and rail transport visas are not issued on time, if customs crossings are not facilitated, and if digital infrastructure is not established, then in fact the work you have completed is wasted at customs gates or visa procedures," he said.

"We really need to make this easier. If we're not going to make it easier, then why are we doing trade at all?" Uraloglu added.

The minister stressed that all countries are now deeply interdependent and no longer self-sufficient in production and trade, making efficient cross-border logistics more critical than ever.

"None of the countries, including the most developed ones, can be self-sufficient anymore," he said, adding that international trade must therefore be supported by faster administrative systems.

Uraloglu said Türkiye is actively engaging with the EU to strengthen transport connectivity, particularly along the Middle Corridor linking Asia and Europe through Türkiye.

He said that there is growing recognition in Brussels that transport routes must be diversified and not dependent on a single mode or corridor, especially in light of recent global disruptions.

"Therefore, at this point, we see a determination and will to cooperate more strongly with Türkiye," the minister said.

Uraloglu recalled that Ankara has long advocated major connectivity investments, including the planned Northern Rail Crossing over the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge in Istanbul.

He said the project has already received support from European funding mechanisms under World Bank leadership, and that additional EU credit instruments could be mobilized for future connectivity investments along the corridor.

On the sidelines of the event, Uraloglu said he held talks with European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, adding that she is expected to visit Istanbul next week, with further bilateral discussions planned thereafter.

He also highlighted ongoing regional engagement with Armenia, saying he had a bilateral meeting with Armenian Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Minister Davit Khudatyan.

According to Uraloglu, both sides are working toward reactivating previously operational road and rail crossings.

He said maintenance and preparatory works are progressing on both sides, with Türkiye having begun its own preparations while the Armenian side has also indicated readiness to proceed.

Uraloglu added that improving regional connectivity could also help restore historical transport links along the Silk Road corridor, referencing ongoing efforts tied to the restoration of a historic bridge in the Kars Ani region.