Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters, designed to bring the country’s top defense institutions under one roof, will host visiting defense ministers, senior NATO officials

Türkiye to unveil next-generation military hub at NATO summit in Ankara Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters, designed to bring the country’s top defense institutions under one roof, will host visiting defense ministers, senior NATO officials

Türkiye will showcase its new next-generation military hub, Ay Yildiz (Crescent and Star) Joint Headquarters, designed to centralize the country’s defense leadership, during next week’s NATO summit in Ankara.

The foundation of the headquarters was laid on Aug. 30, 2021, with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and most of the rough construction has now been completed.

The Ay Yildiz Joint Headquarters will consolidate the command structure of the Turkish Armed Forces in a single complex, bringing together the National Defense Ministry, the General Staff, and the commands of the Land, Naval and Air Forces in one location, while making strategic contributions to joint operations and command capabilities.

Inspired by the crescent and star of the Turkish flag, the complex was designed to meet both current and future needs of the Turkish military at the highest level, with its distinctive architecture, smart building concept, environmentally friendly structure and advanced technological infrastructure.

Equipped with cutting-edge technologies ranging from cybersecurity and ballistic protection to measures against Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) threats, as well as advanced engineering solutions, the project is expected to become one of the world’s model military headquarters. Its security architecture is further reinforced by measures aligned with the “Steel Dome” concept.

The Ay Yildiz Headquarters will serve as a strategic hub that strengthens the institutional integration of the National Defense Ministry, enhances the Turkish military’s joint operational capabilities and embodies Türkiye’s defense vision under the “Century of Türkiye” goals.

The headquarters, which recently opened its doors to members of the press during the National Defense Ministry’s weekly press briefing, will host its first official event as part of the NATO Heads of State and Government Summit to be held in Ankara on July 7-8.

As part of the summit, a reception will be held at the Ay Yildiz Headquarters in honor of visiting defense ministers and senior NATO officials.

The reception is planned to take place in the “Star” section of the complex.