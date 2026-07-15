'Terrorist groups have reached dead end; there is nowhere to go through hostility toward Türkiye,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye to continue its fight against FETO terror organization: President Erdogan 'Terrorist groups have reached dead end; there is nowhere to go through hostility toward Türkiye,' says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye will continue its fight against the FETO terrorist organization under the rule of law until the threat is fully eliminated, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Wednesday.

"Terrorist groups have reached a dead end; there is nowhere to go through hostility toward Türkiye," the president said during his address on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt by the FETO terrorist organization in the country.

Ankara will continue supporting "oppressed and suffering people from Gaza to Lebanon, Somalia to Syria, and from Rakhine to Sudan," Erdogan added.

The defeated coup attempt, in which 253 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).