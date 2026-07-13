Türkiye to commemorate 10th anniversary of July 15 coup attempt Program to honor public resistance to coup attempt, reaffirm country’s commitment to democracy, national sovereignty, says Communications Directorate

Türkiye will commemorate the 10th anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt with a special program in the capital under the theme Our Will, Our Victory, the country's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Monday.

The event, to be held at Baskent Millet Garden in Ankara on Wednesday, will be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“In the July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day 10th Anniversary Special Program, which will be held with the participation of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will remember our cherished martyrs with mercy, gratitude, and prayers, express our gratitude to our heroic veterans, and once again declare together, in the strongest possible terms, that no power can stand above the national will,” Duran said.

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Duran said the program would honor the public resistance to the coup attempt and reaffirm the country’s commitment to democracy and national sovereignty.

He added that the “epic struggle” written by the Turkish people through their determination on July 15 would be kept alive with the same faith, resolve, and spirit of unity.

The defeated coup bid, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 were wounded, was plotted and carried out by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen.