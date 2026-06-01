'Through its expansionist and aggressive policies, Israel is targeting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and further worsening the humanitarian situation,' Foreign Ministry says

Türkiye strongly condemns expansion of Israeli occupation in Lebanon 'Through its expansionist and aggressive policies, Israel is targeting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and further worsening the humanitarian situation,' Foreign Ministry says

Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s expansion of its occupation in Lebanon, saying the move threatens regional stability and deepens the humanitarian crisis.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said Israel was pursuing policies similar to those seen in the second year of genocide in Gaza.

“We condemn in the strongest terms Israel’s expansion of its occupation in Lebanon. It appears that the Netanyahu government, as it has done in Gaza, aims to make the areas it occupies in Lebanon uninhabitable and force Lebanese people into permanent displacement.

"Through its expansionist and aggressive policies, Israel is targeting efforts to achieve peace and stability in the region and further worsening the humanitarian situation,” the ministry said.

The statement called on the international community, particularly the UN Security Council, to take concrete steps without delay to ensure that Israel ends its attacks and occupation in Lebanon.