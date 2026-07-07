Türkiye showcases cultural heritage, global achievements through NATO Summit exhibitions in Ankara Presidential Communications Directorate organizes exhibitions at key venues across capital

Exhibitions showcasing Türkiye's rich cultural heritage and global achievements opened to visitors at multiple venues across Ankara as part of the NATO Summit, offering a glimpse into the country's history, innovation and international contributions, the Presidential Communications Directorate said Monday.

The exhibitions have been set up at locations frequented by foreign delegations, diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations and members of the media attending the summit, the directorate said in a statement.

The displays aim to highlight Türkiye's cultural heritage, international accomplishments and economic and technological development as well as its diplomatic and humanitarian activities on a global scale through comprehensive content.

Throughout the NATO Ankara Summit, the exhibitions will be on view at the Presidential Communications Directorate Exhibition Hall, the international terminal of Ankara Esenboga Airport and the Armada Shopping Center.

Two exhibitions prepared for the summit — "Türkiye's Values" and "A Portrait of the Türkiye Brand in Numbers" — aim to convey the country's cultural richness, international successes and strategic vision.

