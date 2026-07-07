Political unity, cohesion will be at forefront of Ankara summit, along with Ukraine war, defense industry cooperation, burden-sharing , says Mevlut Cavusoglu

Türkiye’s role will not be limited to hosting NATO summit: Senior lawmaker Political unity, cohesion will be at forefront of Ankara summit, along with Ukraine war, defense industry cooperation, burden-sharing , says Mevlut Cavusoglu

Türkiye’s role will not be limited to hosting this week’s landmark NATO summit, as the country will also continue to carry out its mediation role, said a senior Turkish lawmaker at a panel Tuesday as part of the summit in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, chair of the Turkish Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, made the remarks at a panel titled "Toward the Summit," held as part of the Allies in Ankara program, organized in cooperation with the country's Communications Directorate, the Munich Security Conference, and the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), an Ankara-based think tank.

Referring to Türkiye’s differences of opinion with the US and its European allies, Cavusoglu underlined that Türkiye expects greater solidarity among allies and, when necessary, expects Articles 4 and 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, NATO’s charter, to be invoked.

Cavusoglu – a former Turkish foreign minister – said political unity and cohesion will be at the forefront of the two-day summit, adding that the Russia-Ukraine war, strengthening defense industry cooperation, and burden-sharing would also be on the agenda.

The panel was also attended by British MP Stuart Anderson; US Senator Mike Rounds; Jeanne Shaheen, co-chair of the US Senate NATO Observer Group and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee; and Slovak MP Tomas Valasek.

Shaheen said American support for NATO is at a peak, noting that the 32 allies’ defense spending had reached 2% of gross domestic product (GDP) and that they are moving toward the 5% target.

Stating that the allies ensure the security of Europe, the US and much of the world, Shaheen said NATO remains relevant and is stronger than ever.

Rounds said US President Donald Trump has stressed that NATO needs to increase its defense capacity, adding that the future contains threats of war.

Valasek noted that at the 2025 NATO summit in The Hague, allies pledged to invest 5% of GDP annually in defense by 2035, and voiced criticism of this process.

Anderson said the Russia-Ukraine war had served as a lesson for NATO allies, adding that the allies would significantly boost their defense spending.