Turkish Red Crescent has left a lasting mark in Palestine, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria through its relief efforts, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Türkiye’s president hails Turkish Red Crescent's humanitarian efforts in conflict zones Turkish Red Crescent has left a lasting mark in Palestine, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria through its relief efforts, says Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said that the Turkish Red Crescent, known as Kizilay, has earned a lasting place in the memories of people across various conflict zones around the world through its humanitarian work.

"Kizilay has been etched into the memories of our brothers and sisters across our heartland through its work in Palestine, Bosnia, Afghanistan, Somalia, Iraq and Syria," Erdogan said at the Turkish Red Crescent Awards Ceremony in Ankara.

Highlighting the organization's efforts in Gaza, Erdogan said Kizilay has delivered more than 26,000 tons of humanitarian aid to the enclave, where, he said, attacks by the "Zionist genocide network led by Netanyahu" are continuing.

He also noted that since Oct. 7, Kizilay has supported Palestinians in Gaza with 15 million hot meals and has distributed hot food to 30,000 people daily.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue both its humanitarian support and efforts to pursue accountability.

"Türkiye, while extending a helping hand to the oppressed, will also continue to do everything in its power to ensure that the massacre network is held accountable before the law and history," he said.

He also issued a warning to those he said were following the path of Nazi Germany's leader.

"Those who follow in Hitler's footsteps should not forget that if they continue on this path, their fate will be the same as that of other tyrants in history," Erdogan said.

"Under its current administration, Israel has turned into a factory of provocation whose only raw materials are blood and tears, instability and chaos," he added.